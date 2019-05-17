Diamond company ZCDC fires management

By Freeman Razemba

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) board of directors has fired seven senior executives, including chief executive officer, Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu, as it seeks to rebuild public and market confidence following recent reports of rampant allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

Others that have been fired are; chief finance officer Mr Charles Gambe, supply chain executive Dr Newton Demba, chief human resources executive Mrs Masciline Chikoore, engineering executive Engineer Andrew Murwisi, audit executive Dr Cleopatra Mutisi and chief security officer, Clemence Munoriarwa.

In a statement, ZCDC board chairman Engineer Killian Ukama confirmed the developments.

He said the board had terminated contracts of employment for seven executives.

Eng Ukama said the board had appointed chief operations officer Mr Roberto De Pretto acting chief executive officer with immediate effect.

“The board has simultaneously embarked on a confidence building exercise for ZCDC.

“The ZCDC board would like to reassure its stakeholders and partners of its continued commitment to strengthen its system and processes for business continuity and realisation of its vision to becoming a world class diamond producer,” Eng Ukama said. The latest developments come after Dr Mpofu was this week picked up for questioning on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

On Monday, Dr Mpofu was picked up for questioning by the police while Mr Gambe was arrested for criminal abuse of office after he allegedly bought 1 200 bags of cement at Lafarge Cement for personal use using his employer’s account.

Mpofu was on Wednesday granted $2 000 bail.

He is being accused of recommending a blacklisted smuggling ex-convict to buy diamonds from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

Gambe also appeared in court on Tuesday on allegations of using the company’s account to buy 1 200 bags of cement from Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited for his personal use. The Herald