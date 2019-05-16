Energy Murambadoro retires

Former Zimbabwe national team goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro says he felt it in his heart it was time to leave the stage.

He announced his retirement from a football career that has spanned over 16 years.

Murambadoro told his club AmaZulu’s website yesterday he was quitting the game that launched him to stardom from the humble rural settings of Gokwe to focus on a different career challenge.

The 36-year old goalkeeper said it was time for young goalkeepers like Siyabonga Mbatha, Neil Boshoff and Jean Noel Amonome to take over at Usuthu.

“In my heart, I felt it was the right time and I am grateful to the AmaZulu family for getting me on board when I came from Aces.

“I was with the team when the team went down and I was with the team when it came back, that’s why I feel it was an emotional roller-coaster but I really appreciate the support from the club and the supporters as well.

“I thought it was time, I’m 36 and turning 37 this year, to say let me hang up my boots and gloves and give way to the small boys coming up.

“We have plenty of them coming up. It’s also time for me to look in another direction in terms of career,” said Murambadoro.

The former Zimbabwe international launched his professional career at CAPS United in 2003 and won the Soccer Star of the Year award.

His rise to stardom was phenomenal and was part of the trailblazing Warriors squad for the 2004 and 2006 AFCON finals in Tunisia and Egypt.

The giant goalkeeper had a short stint in Israel with Bnei Sakhnin in 2005 where he had the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League.

He has also played for South African clubs Hellenic, Bidvest Wits, Benoni, Black Aces.

AmaZulu general manager, Lunga Sokhela, thanked the former Bidvest Wits minder for his commitment to the green and white brand since joining in 2013. The Herald