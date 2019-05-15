Ivy Kombo returns with ‘Like Mt Zion’

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean songstress Ivy Kombo has completed her new album “Like Mt Zion” that is set for release next week.

The eight-track album will be her first studio album since she relocated to the United Kingdom 12 years ago.

Songs on the album include “Zvinoita”, “I know Who You Are”, “Mwari Vataura” and “Hakuna Zvinoramba” among others.

The album was produced by award-winning Macdonald “Macdee” Chidavaenzi.

In an interview, Kombo said it is good to be back in the studio and it is also in preparation for Nguva Yakwana Reloaded music festival to be held later this year.

“I was last in the studio 2008 with the album ‘Two Minutes’. I was focusing much on my studies. There is plenty to like on the new album and I believe it will excite my fans.

“One of the tracks to look forward to is, ‘Ndiyaniko’ which was inspired by the Cyclone Idai disaster. The song will make you stop and think,” she said.

She featured Tatenda Mahachi on “Neniwo”, a collaboration that she regards as a sign of support among gospel musicians.

The album will be a build-up to Nguva Yakwana (Reloaded) Gospel Concert. Nguva Yakwana concert was last held in the country 14 years ago and it will be ‘relaoded’ in November.

The show features a stellar line up of performing artists who include Prince Mafukidze, Mai Patai, Elizabeth Manyowa and other previous participants of the concert.

New musicians will also be part of the upcoming edition.

Show organiser Bishop Admire Kasi, said some of the performing artists will come from South Africa, Trinidad & Tobago and DRC.

“At Nguva Yakwana we are trying to bring yesteryear musicians together with the new generation. Some older artistes are not being recognised yet they have saved many souls through their music.

“We want to bring back the likes of South African singers Buhle who has promised to be part of the event.

“Thembinkosi is yet to confirm. We have Mr Ian Wilson from Trinidad & Tobago as well as Gracy Pahnzu from the DRC,” said Kasi. The Herald