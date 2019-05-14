Stunner’s house under fire

By Taonga Nyemba and Esther Madambi

Flamboyant rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme who caused a scene at his birthday celebrations insists he was not seeking cheap publicity.

Stunner, who is not new to ladies’ drama, has deleted his post on Instagram in which he was apologising for pushing his wife Dyonne Tafirenyika whilst he was drunk.

In an interview with H-Metro, Stunner said he really meant it when he apologised on social media.

“I was just trying to apologise to my wife for messing up.

“I am not seeking attention on social media, my intention was to show how much I love her in front of the whole world and how sorry I was.

“Right now I am a busy taking good care of my family and you are actually disturbing me,” said Stunner.

Dyonne was however, not reachable but she blue ticked on WhatsApp and switched off her phone.

Prior to his interview with H-Metro, Stunner had posted on Instgram admitting he was under the influence of alcohol when he pushed his wife at the birthday celebrations held over the weekend at Motor Action.

“Thank you all for coming out it was such a vibe, I was a bit of a problem. I’m sorry babe #Marambadoro #imsorry,” posted Stunner on his deleted post.

In ire, Stunner’s wife Dyonne went on to comment saying the apology was fake.

“Fu** you and your fake apology. Clout chaser! Alcohol chii chii are you always drunk? Don’t start with me mf,” commented the wife.

The screen shot of Stunner and Dyonne’s birthday drama has been trending on social media.

Despite all the backlash the couple got, Stunner insists he meant it when he apologised.

Stunner believes he used the right platform to show his remorse since the drama attracted the attention of merry-makers comprising of the capital’s well-to-do. H-Metro