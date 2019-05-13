Msiz’kay wants to win local hearts

By Tonderai Zvimba

Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) nominee in the outstanding Hip Hop Act category rapper Msiz’kay (real name Sizalobuhle Nkomo) says one of the biggest challenges he has encountered in his career is trying to win over the local Bulawayo audience.

The Inkomo Zamalobolo hit-maker said it has not been an easy task trying to get the city to rally behind him as most Bulawayo people prefer music from South Africa.

“To be a successful musician, you need to have a strong support base from your town and building one at home hasn’t been easy for me. It’s very difficult convincing people from Bulawayo to listen to local music as they consume a lot of music from other countries, but I’ve really been trying.”

Msiz’kay said he has been pushing his brand and music in the city by getting his music played on the city’s radio stations and performing at shows staged in the city regularly.

He however said he is inspired by Zimdancehall artistes who have managed to win over the hearts of locals, something he wants to do for Hip Hop in Bulawayo.

“I want Bulawayo people to go crazy when I get onto the stage, the same way they go crazy when Winky D gets onto the stage or an international act. I believe there’re a lot of talented musicians who’re emerging from our city and people need to change their attitude and give them a chance,” said Msiz’kay.

The rapper who last year won a Skyz Metro FM Award for Best Metro Urban Act, said he is excited to be nominated for a BAA for the second time. He received his first BAA nomination in 2017 for his song Ngiyaku Khumbula but lost to Madlela Sikhobokhobo.

“It’s always a great feeling for your works to be nominated and to be recognised among other artists who’re talented and doing amazing things. It’s a motivation every artist needs.”

Msiz’kay, who launched his second album Bayashiselwa last month, said this year he wants to stage shows around the country and have more collaborations.

“The plan this year is to promote my album Bayashiselwa around the country by doing shows in various cities because this project needs to reach as many people as possible. The album is a fusion of Hip Hop and traditional African music which I blended to create a unique sound that I call ‘Woo Haa Music’.” The Chronicle