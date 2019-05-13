Enzo Ishall in memorable 25th birthday bash

It was a historic bash at City Sports Centre on Saturday night when many dancehall musicians gathered for Enzo Ishall’s birthday celebrations. City Sports Centre was filled to the brim with youthful dancehall fans that cheered their stars throughout the night.

The Chillsport Records family came in full support of one of their hottest finds who stormed the dancehall scene with “Kanjiva” that was on Avion Riddim and made waves.

It Enzo’s night to celebrate his special date with fellow musicians and fans. The event will be remembered as one of the best dancehall shows at City Sports Centre.

The musician turned 25 on April 23, but most people that came to the bash believed his real birthday because of the excitement that the “Smart Inotangira Kutsoka” singer had.

He had every reason to celebrate because of the massive support he got on the night.

Fellow musicians that graced the event include Sniper Storm, Dhadza D, Seh Calaz, Blot, Bazooker, Master H, T-Gonz and Mad Viper. Artistes from the Chillspot Records family united on stage and Enzo saluted all artistes for uniting for his birthday bash.

The most exciting part of the show was when the artistes took turns to perform as they gathered around Enzo before singing ‘happy birthday’ for him.

Sniper Storm, Dhadza D, Jah Signal, Blot and Master H were on stage at the same time with Enzo as they belted out their songs.

There was commotion in the crowd when one man went on stage and threw bond notes towards fans. People pushed and shoved fighting for the notes. It almost turned violent.

On stage the action continued. When Enzol sang “Smart Inotangira Kutsoka”, Sniper excited the crowd when he showed off his military boots. Bazooker did well with “Bodo” and fans had to call him back to the stage for an extra time of his slot.

T-Gonz came as a surprise act to the bash and gave an outstanding performance. He chanted “Vaida Kundiuraya” in reference to his recent unfortunate experience when he was stabbed by robbers and had to spend many weeks in hospital.

Enzo thanked mobile phone company Avion for a lovely cake that they gave him. The branded cake had letters that spell the singer’s name.

“I want to thank Avion for the nice cake. They have been supportive over the years and they contributed a lot to my career. I want to thank Avion boss Tinashe ‘Nash’ Mutarisi for his support in many ways,” said Enzo.

Enzo’s relationship with Avion began when he featured on Avion Riddim with “Kanjiva”. The video of the song was done by Nash TV, which is under the same group of companies with Avion.

Mutarisi has been involved in many projects with several artistes and he was one of the major sponsors behind the formation of Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement that has groomed various singers.

Enzo said they are planning to do more projects together and he is excited by the success of his birthday bash. The Herald