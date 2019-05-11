Gift Lunga Jnr dumps Bosso

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders’ Under-18 coach Gift Lunga Jnr has dumped the Bulawayo giants and joined Victoria Falls based Mosi Rovers that plays in the Zifa Southern Region Division One as their head coach.

Mosi Rovers secretary general Mduduzi Dlodlo could neither confirm nor deny that they have officially engaged Lunga, who led the Highlanders Under 18 side to fourth place finish last year.

“We are still tying up loose ends regards that arrangement so we can neither confirm nor deny that Gift Lunga Jnr is our new head coach, maybe on Monday that is when we can authoritatively give you a position,” said Dlodlo.

However Lunga, who won four championships with Highlanders under Rahman Gumbo and Eddie May before joining Caps United in 2005, confirmed that he was again leaving Highlanders but was quick to say that he is leaving with the blessings of the institution that groomed him.

“I just want to grow as a coach, there is no problem really that led to my departure. Highlanders is my home that will never change and one day I will return to offer my services to this great institution and even when called to anytime I won’t hesitate,” said Lunga.

During his tenure as Bosso juniors, Lunga produced players like Godfrey Makarutse, Andrew Mbeba, Brian Banda, Mbongeni and Nkosana Ndlovu as well as Hwange reserve goalkeeper Prince Phiri.

At Mosi Rovers, he replaces seasoned gaffer Zibonele Ncube. The Chronicle