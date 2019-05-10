Scott Parker: Fulham appoint ex-captain as permanent manager

Scott Parker has been appointed Fulham manager on a two-year contract. The former England midfielder, 38, was promoted from first-team coach to caretaker boss in February after Claudio Ranieri was sacked.

He lost his first five games in charge as Fulham were relegated from the Premier League, but then won three of the next four matches.

Chairman Shahid Khan said he believed Parker is “more than up to the task” of returning the club to the top flight.

“Now, the challenge lies with me to move things forward,” said Parker. “Ultimately, success comes from a culture and a desire – that needs to be our foundation. We’ll drive a culture here that our fans will recognise.

“I’ve got 20 years of playing experience and 20 years of being in changing rooms. I want to use that experience to help the club be successful and move things forward.”

He was capped 18 times by England and played nearly 600 professional games, mainly in the Premier League for Charlton, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham, before ending his career at Fulham in June 2017.

A year later he returned to the club as first-team coach, having been in charge of Tottenham’s Under-18 side.

“Scott was brave to accept a very difficult challenge in February when appointed as our caretaker manager,” Khan said. “Since that time, day by day, whether in training or on matchday, we’ve undeniably become a better football club.” BBC Sport