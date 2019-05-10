Robber raids prison complex, beats up jail guard

By Lisa Mangena

A man from Bulawayo who was released from prison under Presidential Amnesty last year has been sentenced to 75 months in prison for breaking into Khami Prison Complex thrice where he assaulted a prison guard and robbed four people.

Coustin Moyo (38) appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu facing two counts of unlawful entry, two counts of robbery and one count of assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

On the first two counts, Moyo was sentenced to 48 months and eight months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

A further 12 months was set aside on condition that he pays $450 to the complainants.

For count three and four he was sentenced to 24 months and four months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour while from the remaining 20 months, four were suspended on condition that he pays back $130 to the complainants.

On count five Moyo was sentenced to three months in prison and will therefore serve an effective 47 months in jail.

The court heard that Moyo has previous convictions for which he was serving before he was released on amnesty in March last year.

Prosecuting Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said on October 15 last year, Moyo broke into Mr Limgcineni Sibanda’s home at the prison complex and stole a plasma television set and money all worth $749. After he was arrested the television set worth $ 300 was recovered.

“On December 9 the same year, Moyo allegedly robbed Ms Mphosina Sibanda while she was on her way home.

“He met her in a bushy area walking towards Khami Water Works from Pumula suburb. Moyo grabbed her by the hand and demanded her cell phone and money,” he said.

On December 10, Moyo met Ms Zvisinei Ndlovu who was walking in a bushy area from Pumula South to Khami Water Works.

Mr Kamudyariwa said Moyo picked up a stone and threatened to kill Ms Ndlovu.

“He demanded her handbag, a cell phone and a satchel and then ordered her to run and not look back,” said Mr Kamudyariwa.

He took property worth $ 135 and $100 was recovered. On the same day, Moyo hit Mr Ngqondo Moyo with a brick on the head at Khami Prison Complex. Ngqondo’s wife who had seen Moyo attacking her husband, filed a police report.

On the same day Moyo was arrested, Sibanda’s plasma television was recovered. The total value of the stolen property is $ 1 064 and $ 664 was recovered. The Chronicle