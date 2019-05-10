Ndiraya happy despite soccer balls crisis

By Eddie Chikamhi

When Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya returned two weeks ago in the hope of reviving the club, it was easy to criticise him for accepting the job under those circumstances.

But, after two games, there is a breath of fresh air at DeMbare.

Maybe, it’s too early to make such a judgment, but the fans are smiling again and the bond of trust, which had been shattered, is being rebuilt slowly.

“The team is doing fine, the players are doing fine, I think, slowly, they are responding to my training methods and philosophy,’’ said Ndiraya.

“I just hope they continue responding. That is what is important. We want the same commitment we had when we played ZPC Kariba. I am glad that it’s evident, it’s still there and it’s going to stay in them for quite some time.

“We have been stressing on the team values, we have been stressing on the need to put the team first and slowly we have seen some responses. I hope, going forward, we will have a very disciplined team, a team which should be ready to fight as a group, and perhaps we can move forward in that direction.

“I am glad that in our last match they fought as a unit to get maximum points, and that’s the spirit that we are instilling in them.’’

Dynamos are now targeting maximum points against Yadah on Sunday.

However, DeMbare have been working with borrowed soccer balls of late.

Against ZPC Kariba, they were bailed out by a local school for them to have enough soccer balls for the game.

This week at training, they have been using soccer balls borrowed from a Harare academy. Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said everything was in order and they had enough soccer balls.

“When pressed why they used soccer balls labelled “Academy 263” when they hosted ZPC Kariba, the DeMbare boss said if that was the case, it was done without his knowledge or blessings.

“I do not know that we ever used balls that are owned by someone, but if you say you saw them at Rufaro on Sunday, that arrangement to use someone’s footballs is not a team position and I do not know about it again,’’ said Mupfurutsa.

“We are working hard to address the concerns of the team, but to say that we do not have footballs, I think it is just unfair and a way of tarnishing the good work we have been doing.

“I have never heard of such a problem and actually we do not have a problem like that at Dynamos.’’

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro); Mushowani v Black Rhinos (NSS); Chicken Inn v Highlanders (BF); ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Triangle v CAPS Utd (Gibbo); Yadah v Dynamos (Rufaro); Herentals v Manica Diamonds (NSS); TelOne v FC Platinum (Luveve); Hwange v Chapungu (Colliery). The Herald