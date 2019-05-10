Mugabe auctions farm equipment

Former president Robert Mugabe’s farm equipment and vehicles are set to go under the hammer in what could signal a collapse of the once thriving diversified business empire.

A local auction firm yesterday ran an advertisement where it announced the intention to dispose of several items tomorrow from Gushungo Dairy, a firm owned by the former First Family.

“Duly instructed by our most valued client, we shall sell by public auction the following vehicles and farm equipment at Gushungo Dairy Farm on Saturday 11th May 2019 at 10AM,” reads the notice flighted in the media.

The items being auctioned include about 30 motor vehicles, an equal number of tractors and accessories that include disc harrows among others.

Some of the vehicles set for auction include Ford Rangers, Toyota Hilux, Mercedes Benz, Scania horse and motor cycles.

There were also tractors that include Massey Fergusson and New Holland types.

It was not immediately clear why the former First Family was auctioning their equipment but the business empire had not been doing well resulting in several lawsuits from different entities that claimed their dues.

In January this year, the High Court granted an order to attach and auction property belonging to former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her son Russel Goreraza for failing to settle a $278 000 debt.

The debt was owed to Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners as legal fees after the law firm handled a case in which Grace Mugabe was being sued by a diamond dealer over a $1,2 million ring.

Last year, Seed Co-op (Pvt) Ltd filed a lawsuit against Gushungo Dairy seeking to recover a $174 000 from the company for potato seed supplied on credit in 2015.

The family was also at one time sued by a South Africa firm Blakey Investment over a $38 000 debt for packaging sold on credit to the family business. The Chronicle