Nothing unusual with IEC chairperson accompanying president to vote – IEC

Several organisations have expressed their concerns over thisct and view it as biased.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday said there was nothing wrong with its chairperson, Glen Mashinini, accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa to cast his vote at in Chiawelo, Soweto.

Mosotho Moepya is the Chief Electoral Officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya said what Mashinini did was something that had been done before.

“In the history of the electoral commission, presidents in office have often been by accompanied to voting stations. I want to invite you to check that if you haven’t had an opportunity to do so,” Moepya said.

Forum 4 Service Delivery said: “IEC is supposed to be impartial, independent, and should treat all the parties equally and the actions of Glen Mashinini are in all aspects irrational, unfair, and equates to misconduct.”

