Mugabe’s property up for sale

By Nigel Pfunde

Former President Robert Mugabe’s company Gushungo Holdings is teetering on the brink of collapse following a notice in which its property is being auctioned to settle employees’ outstanding salaries.

Ruby Auctions ran a notice on Thursday stating that the property will go under the hammer on May 11.

The property includes more than 15 top of the range vehicles including Mercedes Benz, Ford Ranger,Toyota Hilux D4Ds and motorcycles.

More than 20 tractors are also being auctioned.

The company has been struggling to keep afloat ever since former president Mugabe relinquished power.

The company was failing to pay workers’ salaries since September last year.

According to one of the workers’ leaders, a Dr Elson Sweva, Gushungo Holdings owes workers substantial amounts of money in salaries and commission.

Sources said Gushungo Holdings reduced its workforce by half since March last year and has been hit by resignations of key personnel.

Last year, former First Lady Grace Mugabe, told 106 workers at Gwina Farm in Banket that she was not going to pay them terminal benefits even if they went to court.

Gwina Farm was reportedly grabbed by Grace from Supreme Court judge Justice Ben Hlatshwayo, who was then allocated another land. ZimMorningPost