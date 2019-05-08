I’m not dating Ginimbi: V Candy

By Nyasha Kada

Popular radio and TV personality, V Candy – real name Nonhlanhla Thuthani – has denied allegations that she is dating flamboyant businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

The 28-year-old beauty has been captured on camera on several occasions in different outfits at Ginimbi’s Domboshava mansion.

This has raised suspicion to social media users on why she would frequent Ginimbi’s house.

“I am not dating Ginimbi, being at Ginimbi’s mansion does not mean I am now dating or sleeping with him like other people have commented on my social media.

“I actually go to his place to shoot for a TV production we are working on, so I have been to his place several times to shoot different episodes.

“It’s a world class TV production that is captivating and in due time people will know about it.

“I actually thank him for his support and availing his place so that we carry out the shoot.

“He has availed his place to other people to do shoots as well.

“I am not the only one but just because I am a woman then it has become a big issue,” she said.

V Candy said she has had to delete some of nasty comments on some of her posts and asked people to try and understand what’s going on before rushing into conclusions.

“People should try and understand what’s going on first and not just rush to speak.

“Some of the comments posted are so nasty that I have had to delete them. Being seen at someone’s place or around them doesn’t mean you are sleeping together,” she said.

Asked who she was dating, she said:

“I like to keep my dating life private, but all I can say is I’m happy.” H Metro