Dabengwa still hospitalised in India

By Nqobani Ndlovu | NewsDay |

Opposition Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa is still receiving specialist treatment in India for an undisclosed ailment, party officials confirmed yesterday.

Dabengwa was airlifted to the south Asian country in April, after having received medical attention in South Africa since November 2018.

The Zapu leader, who has not been seen in public in months due to his failing health, recently underwent surgery in the neighbouring country, before he was flown to India.

His family has been tight-lipped on his health status, pleading for privacy.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa confirmed Dabengwa was still hospitalised in India.

“Dabengwa has had tests run on him as of Friday (last week) and we await results, which should come through in the next five or seven days. Meanwhile, he is being monitored as we wait for the test results after which the doctors will advise the way forward,” Maphosa told Southern Eye.

Maphosa was also mum on what Dabengwa is suffering from.

Maphosa last month said the former Home Affairs minister “often complained of fatigue owing to his failing health condition” before he was flown to India for specialist treatment.

Dilapidated infrastructure, lack of machinery and drugs, a brain drain and inhibitive costs in the country are forcing many Zimbabweans to seek medical attention in foreign lands, especially South Africa and India.

The former Home Affairs minister has not been active in Zapu politics and planned to step down at the party’s upcoming congress.