Coach pays tribute to Ndoro

Owen da Gama has paid tribute to striker Tendai Ndoro after the Zimbabwe marksman scored the crucial goal that helped 10-man Highlands Park regain their place in the top eight at the weekend.

Highlands beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa through Ndoro’s 86th minute strike to secure all the points and move to eighth place on the Absa Premiership standings.

A grateful Da Gama showered praise on his striker after the win as his charges played the last 30 minutes of the match with 10 men after hardman Mothobi Mvala was sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half.

“Tendai has got experience and he can score goals‚“ Da Gama said.

“For him to come into a club like Highlands‚ initially it was a little difficult because we play a running game. He’s a more mature player, but we knew that if we count on him‚ he would come through for us.

“For me he is a quality player and he is player that can score during crucial times.

“He once again scored the winning goal for us.”

Da Gama added that he was very happy with Ndoro’s performance on and off the field.

“He encourages (Nambian striker) Peter Shalulile . . . actually all the strikers all the time. All that experience he has and his quality really helps the team big time.”

The 33-year-old Ndoro joined Highlands about eight months ago on a one-year deal.

The Zimbabwean had been released by Ajax Cape Town at the end of the 2017/18 season.

