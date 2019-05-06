Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Trump furiously demands Mueller not appear before House Judiciary Committee in Twitter meltdown

4,464 0

By Tom Boggioni |RAWSTORY|

Reacting to news that special counsel Robert Mueller has made “tentative” plans to appear before a House Committee, President Donald Trump went on a furious Twitter rampage demanding Mueller not show up.

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Twitter, Trump ranted, “After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents – all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION – why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller” before adding, …”to testify. Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!”

Related Articles

Trump announces presidential award for Woods after Masters…

11,275 208

Ivanka Trump in Ethiopia to ‘promote women’

8,931 13

Democrats give Trump 10 days to hand over tax returns

14,502 0

US acknowledges civilian deaths in Somalia drone strike

15,881 20

You might also like More from author