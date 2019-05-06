Court officials killed in Hwange crash named

By Leonard Ncube

POLICE have released the names of two Hwange Magistrates Courts’ officials who died in an accident on their way to attend a colleague’s wedding in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Officer Commanding Police in Lupane District, Chief Superintendent Edgar Dhliwayo identified the deceased as Loveness Maseko (32) and Pertunia Mawundura (27).

Maseko was a policewoman attached to the National Prosecution Authority as a prosecutor at Hwange Magistrates’ Courts while Mawundura was the Judicial Service Commission’s Matabeleland North provincial administration officer also stationed in Hwange.

The two were travelling together with area prosecutor in-charge of Matabeleland North Mrs Martha Cheda and Hwange Magistrates’ Court prosecutors Mr Tsepo Cheda, Mrs Charlene Murove-Gorerino and Ms Jamesina Makanza as well as a policewoman Assistant Inspector Ester Sibanda, who is also attached to the NPA as a prosecutor.

Chief Supt Dhliwayo said Maseko and Mawundura were sitting in the twin cab’s loadbox when the accident occurred.

He said the Isuzu twin cab, belonging to the NPA, burst a rear right tyre before veering off the road where it hit a tree killing the two on the spot.

“On Saturday at around 10AM, seven passengers were driving in a KB300 Isuzu twin cab from Hwange to Bulawayo and on approaching a curve at the 62km peg, the car burst its right rear tyre and veered off the road to the left whereupon it hit a tree,” said Chief Supt Dhliwayo.

Maseko and Mawundura died on the spot.

Their next of kin have been notified, police said.

The injured were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where Mrs Cheda, Mr Cheda and Ms Makanza were treated and discharged.

Mrs Murove-Gorerino and Asst Insp Sibanda were still admitted yesterday but in stable condition, said Chief Supt Dhliwayo.

He urged motorists to exercise caution when driving.

“Motorists should exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding especially when approaching curves. That portion of the road might look good because it is straight but there are a lot of livestock hence speeding is not advisable,” he said. Chronicle