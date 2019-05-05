Pupil (15) up for armed robbery

By Tendai Bhebe

A FORM Three pupil at Sizane High School in Bulawayo allegedly stole a gun from his mother before allegedly teaming up with a friend to rob people of their money and belongings.

The boy (15) who cannot be named for ethical reasons appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Utahwashe facing charges of robbery as defined under Section 126 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

He pleaded guilty but the magistrate remanded him out of custody to 27 May for sentencing.

He was represented by Mr Tinashe Runganga from Tanaka Law Chambers.

Prosecutor, Mr Jethro Mada told the court that on 23 December 2018 at about 1pm the juvenile took advantage of his mother’s absence and opened a gun cabinet where he took a 6.35 FN Browning pistol serial number 220655 belonging to his mother.

He teamed up with his accomplice who is still at large, hatched a plan to go around town robbing people.

Mr Mada said the two spent the night at the Large City Hall and on 24 December 2018 around 5am the pair proceeded to Bradfield Shopping Centre where they approached Mr Leroy Macdonald Jonathan who intended to board lifts into town.

The duo pretended to be people looking for transport as well, and they asked for time from Mr Jonathan. The court also heard that before Mr Jonathan could respond the other boy produced a firearm, then demanded Mr Jonathan’s cellphone and money.

Mr Jonathan reached his back pocket and took out $35 in bond notes. During the process a taxi emerged prompting the missing juvenile to snatch the money from Mr Jonathan and the pair ran away.

The court heard that Mr Jonathan sought assistance from the taxi driver who teamed up with his passengers and they gave chase.

The 15-year-old boy was caught but nothing was recovered since the loot had gone with the other boy. He was handed over to the police leading to his arrest. Sunday News