Highlanders official gets bodyguards

In what could be an indicator of how relations have deteriorated in the Highlanders leadership, a club executive member has reportedly hired bodyguards to protect him during Bosso’s league encounter against Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

According to information obtained by Sunday News, the official will have two strongmen looking after his security when Bosso meet Chipangano. It could not be ascertained why the Highlanders executive decided to hire bodyguards to take care of his personal safety.

The move comes at a time when Bosso are having serious problems on and off the field of play. Highlanders have had a terrible start to the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with the Bulawayo giants having picked up just three points from a possible 15.

Bosso are yet to win and have been beaten twice.

Off the field of play, the club is also in turmoil following the suspension of two executive members, vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary-general Israel Moyo.

The two were suspended from their positions by the board, for what the club said was voting against the renewal of chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube’s contract, among other unnamed transgressions and are due to appear before a disciplinary committee.

The Bosso human resources sub-committee had recommended that Dube, whose two- year contract expired last Tuesday, should be allowed to remain in office until the end of the year.

Sources said Ngwenya and Moyo voted against extending Dube’s continued stay as the club’s head of secretariat while club chairman Mhlophe wanted the former Highlanders SG’s deal extended.

Donald Ndebele, the Highlanders treasurer abstained from voting on the matter while committee member Wisdom Mabhena did not attend the meeting.

“You have one person saying yes, two people saying no, one abstaining from voting and the other not coming for the meeting. What does that tell you about the feelings towards the CEO or the state of affairs in the club leadership as a whole?

“Of course people have their rights but why abstain from voting in such an important matter and why absent yourself when such a big decision has to be taken? Its food for thought,” said a club member who preferred anonymity.

Reports said the CEO had scored less than the desired marks in the assessment done on his work, but the club’s human resources committee recommended that his contract be extended, due to other reasons.

What makes the situation untenable at Highlanders is the fact that the club’s human resources sub-committee is headed by Cosmas Sikhosana, a board member, while in terms of the constitution, all sub-committees report to the vice-chairman.

There have also been claims that the club chairman was “too close to the CEO or captured” by a certain section of the club, something that has however, been dismissed as hogwash by the club.

Bosso, welcome back overlapping right back McClive Phiri from a two-match suspension, and Mbongeni Ndlovu who returns from injury.

They are hard pressed to conjure a win against the coalminers who are enjoying a purple patch in the league where they have only lost once in five games, losing to defending champions and table toppers FC Platinum.

Also coming back from injury is Zambian Nyirenda, giving the coaches plenty of choices upfront.

Midfielder Denzel Khumalo is said to be struggling with fitness, hence his omission from the team, according to technical manager Madinda Ndlovu.

“He played in our first match against Black Rhinos, look for the team sheet. He did not finish the match simply because he is not fit. He will be fine. We will work on it. He is a brilliant player. If he finishes the programme he will be back. He is working on his fitness levels,” said Ndlovu. Sunday News