Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

FeaturedBusiness

Another 5-year term for Mangudya

42,556 1

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the term of central bank governor Dr John Mangudya for another five years. Dr Mangudya has been in the post since March 2014.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Dr John Mangudya
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Dr John Mangudya

In a Press statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the extension takes effect from May 1 for another five years.

Dr Mangudya succeeded Dr Gideon Gono as the governor of Zimbabwe’s central bank and became the nation’s 6th substantial exchequer.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, has announced the extension of the term of office of the Reserve Bank Governor of Zimbabwe, Dr John Panonentsa Mangudya, by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, acting in terms of Section 14 of the Reserve Bank Act (Chapter 22:15).

Related Articles

Eddie Cross: The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is sabotaging the…

60,519 285

RBZ says interbank activity will pick up

22,383 394

ZESA’s tarrif model a mismatch

6,906 17

Oil expressers buckle under US$100m debt

19,091 22

“The extension takes effect from May 1, 2019 for another five years,” reads the statement.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba recently said President Mnangagwa was clear on the performance of the Reserve Bank chief and would renew his contract for a second tenure.

The Deputy Chief Secretary spoke in the wake of reports and frenzied social media speculation that Dr Mangudya had been or was about to be fired and was to be replaced by Mr Andrew Ndaamunhu Bvumbe, who recently left his executive directorship at the World Bank. The Herald

You might also like More from author