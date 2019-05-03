Nando’s flame-grilled chicken spreads its wings

Fast food giant, Nandos, today opens a new branch at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre in Harare.

Yesterday, a publicist said that the company eyed to dominate the environs, buoyed by its saucy tradition so often accompanied by cheeky marketing.

“Flame grilled, healthy goodness and all that Nando’s is known for, will now be at what is now called Nando’s Fire Avenue,” said the publicist.

“After today, Fife Avenue in Harare’s Avenues will be known as Fire Avenue. Because Zimbabwe’s favourite and only flame grilled chicken, Nando’s, will be housed on this avenue.

“Yes, Nando’s is bringing the heat to the Avenues. As of today, you will see that the buzz is hot and flaming as the Nando’s team is busy doing the final touch-ups and stoking the fire to make sure all is fired up and ready for you tomorrow. It will be tasty and fresh flame grilled chicken galore from the minute the doors open until your Peri-Peri cravings are satisfied.”

Nando’s says it is concerned about the health of the consumer.

“These days, our health is one key consideration when it comes to choosing what to eat. It has been established by doctors and health professionals across the world, that one of the leading causes of heart disease is the consumption of fatty foods. You’ll be glad to know that Nando’s chicken is flame-grilled, never fried, making it one of the healthiest food options you can go for today.”

Additionally, Nando’s chickens are reputably fresh and not frozen.

“They come from the farmer, to the grill and then straight to your plate. When food is eaten fresh, it remains juicy, tender and healthier for you,” said the publicist. The Herald