Chitiyo return charms Chitembwe

By Eddie Chikamhi

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe says Ronald “Rooney’’ Chitiyo is a special player and his return to action, after two years on the sidelines, could be key to the Green Machine.

The midfielder was handed a cameo role in the 4-1 thrashing of Bulawayo Chiefs.

“When we talk of Chitiyo we are not talking of an ordinary player,’’ said Chitembwe.

“He is a special talent and just having back and doing what he likes best gives you a very good feeling.

“As a coach I am very happy to have Rooney back. I have always believed in him and I know what he brings to the table when he is 100 percent fit.’’

Chitembwe has also been impressed by the progress made by former Highlanders and Dynamos utility man Valentine Ndaba.

The lanky midfielder-cum-defender has been impressive in the left-back position since the season started.

“He’s been great and I am very happy that you mentioned it (that he is growing in confidence and improving),’’ he said.

“When he was at Dynamos he didn’t exude the same kind of confidence that he is showing at the moment but I would want to attribute that to the amount of coaching he is getting from the coaches.

“Also, credit to the player for just responding to that. He has shown that he is a coach-able player and we are ready to assist him in every manner possible.’’

The CAPS coach is known for giving players second chances to revive their careers.

The Green Machine have begun the season on a positive note with their defence, which has conceded only once in four games, their mainstay.

They are set to host Harare City in a tricky derby at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

“Like I have always said, Premier League games are never easy games and Harare City are not any different,’’ said Chitembwe.

“We anticipate a very difficult game but, at the same time, we are looking forward to it.

“I am sure we have done enough in terms of preparations and I am sure we have the ambition to go out there, compete and, hopefully, get the result we want.’’

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v TelOne (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), FC Platinum v Herentals (Mandava)

Sunday: Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Chapungu v Mushowani Stars (Mandava), Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Harare City (National Sports Stadium). The Herald