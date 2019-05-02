Tshabalala armed robbery suspects arrested

By Lisa Mangena/ Andile Tshuma

Police in Bulawayo have arrested two men suspected to be part of a gang that shot, robbed and assaulted residents in Tshabalala and Nkulumane suburbs last weekend.



The gang is said to be on the police wanted list for armed robberies countrywide and for shooting at an illegal forex dealer popularly known as usiphatheleni’s car in Pumula South suburb.

Christopher Dande and Ronald Chigwida were reportedly arrested in Bulawayo on Monday in connection with a spate of armed robbery cases.

Chigwida was admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals after he was attacked by police dogs while attempting to flee from detectives in Pumula South suburb.

Dande who runs a vending stall in Cowdray Park suburb, was arrested at his vending stall.

A source told the news crew that Chigwida is also on the police wanted list in Harare and Gweru for armed robbery.

Police could not be reached for a comment yesterday.

The duo is suspected to have been part of a ten man gang that left an 88-year-old man with a broken collar bone and multiple fractures after attacking him with axes and iron bars, demanding cash in Nkulumane 12 suburb in an abortive robbery.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 7PM. Mr Tedious Dibula was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital after the suspects took turns to batter him when they failed to find cash at his house.

The assailants left Mr Dibula for dead with a pile of 50kg fertiliser bags and planks heaped on his back.

On two separate occasions reported on Friday, the same gang is suspected to have attacked two businessmen from Tshabalala suburb stealing over US$1 500 from both scenes.

Mr Henry Gumbo (32) who runs a butchery in Sizinda suburb was driving home on Friday at about 8.30PM when the robbers pounced on him a few metres away from his home.

The robbers shot him thrice and robbed him of R3 000, RTGS$2 000 and US$300.

The gang is suspected to have earlier the same day raided another local businessman from the same suburb, Mr Walter Dhobha and his family at around 3AM and got away with RTGS $800, R600 and US$20.

Mr Dhobha who lives just over a kilometre from the Gumbos’ house said the armed robbers broke into his bedroom through the window when he was sleeping with his wife and tied his hands and legs before covering his face with a cloth.

He said the robbers who had a gun, severely assaulted his wife while demanding money.

A source who spoke to the Chronicle on condition of anonymity said on April 9, Chigwida and two of his accomplices broke into a house in Harare armed with a pistol and stole jewellery, a 32 inch television set, a cell phone and a car that was later recovered.

The source said the firearm was recovered from Chigwidi’s accomplices in Gweru.

In March, the gang is suspected to have robbed a farm in Nyamandlovu, where they got away with money and other valuables.

The gang took US$15 000, R140 000, RTGS10 000, jewellery, two guns and two cell phones, from the Nyamandlovu farm victims, the sources said. The Chronicle