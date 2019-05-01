Jah Prayzah, Sulu and ExQ mourn T-One

By Wadzanai Madhibha

Musicians Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu and ExQ lead the list of mourners who sent their condolences messages to city car dealer and socialite Tawanda “T-One” Sundawo.

T-One, who was well known in showbiz and business circles, succumbed to cancer on Sunday aged 33. He was buried today at Glen Forest Cemetery.

Condolence messages have been pouring ever since the news of T-One’s death filtered.

His family welcomed the love showed by Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu and Ex Q who contributed $1 000 condolence money “chema” in appreciation of their late friend.

Sundawo’s brother and family spokesperson Dennis was grateful with the assistance they received from the musicians.

“I am really touched by the gesture that the musicians have expressed to come and join us and mourn my brother.

“They contributed $1 000 condolence money.

“My brother was a car dealer and he used to deal with these musicians and it’s an honour that they left their busy schedules to come and mourn my brother with us,” said Denis.

The late Sundawo’s widow Pauline Mupinga said she lost a best friend and father.

“My husband was more like a best friend to me and it’s a great loss that I lost my husband so early.

“He was still young and he deserves to have grown old with his children asi Mwari vaita kuda kwavo,” said Pauline. H Metro