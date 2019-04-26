Highlanders star fined

By Raymond Jaravaza

Highlanders FC midfielder Adrian Silla, who was hauled before the club’s disciplinary committee for allegedly stealing a team jersey, has been slapped with a RTGS$200 fine for the misdemeanour.

As first reported by B-Metro Sport last month, Silla was accused of nicking a team jersey and hiding it in his bag while the team was travelling to Hwange to play Chipangano in a pre-season friendly match.

The team manager Vezigama Dlodlo had indicated that a team jersey was missing and with the players professing ignorance on its whereabouts, technical manager Madinda Ndlovu ordered everyone’s bag to be searched.

The jersey was subsequently found in Silla’s bag.

“He (Silla) appeared before the club’s disciplinary committee charged with stealing club property and was fined RTGS$200. A clear message must be sent to the players that inappropriate behaviour, that ultimately drags the name of the club through the mud, will not be tolerated,” said a source close to the disciplinary proceedings.

The fine will be deducted from the player’s April salary.

Contrary to popular belief that senior team jerseys are handed down to players at the end of each season, the kits remain club property.

“Because our development side Bosso90 doesn’t have a sponsor, all senior team jerseys are handed down to the young boys to use for their Division One games so that is why the Silla case was taken seriously,” added the source.

It’s not the first time that the dreadlocked player has been found on the wrong side of the law at the club.

Last season, Silla’s bad boy transgressions of substance abuse were carried by this publication.

We also reported that along with friend Denzel Khumalo they were in the habit of seeing older women in the high density suburb of Mzilikazi and Mpopoma.

Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube was not taking his calls for a comment on the latest developments. B-Metro