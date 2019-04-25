Antipas wary of FC Platinum

By Fiona Ruzha

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas expects a tough encounter when they host defending champions FC Platinum at Luveve on Saturday.

Chicken Inn are coming from a 1-0 defeat at Ngezi while the Zvishavane miners are yet to lose this season.

Both sides have already made their intentions of championship glory and the fixture is expected to bring activity at Luveve.

Last season, the Gamecocks lost both legs with an identical 2-0 score line.

However, Antipas hopes to change the script come Saturday.

“Of course we expect a tough match because FC Platinum are the current champions and they are not beaten easily.

“And I am quite sure this is the kind of feeling that every team plays Platinum feel and it is always regarded as the strongest side.

“But for this match, we are well prepared and we are not going to take it for granted,” he said.

Antipas said despite the threat posed by their opponents, they are ready for the task.

“They are really going for results and they have quality, if we go through the team it is a super team.

“But one thing that I have learnt is that you have to be ready and have a fantastic football team.

“Thankfully, I have that, with outstanding character, ready to be brave and ready to make mistakes in a very difficult game against an outstanding opponent.” H-Metro