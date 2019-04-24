ZCTU bosses acquitted over public violence

By Nompumelelo Muyambiri

Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa has found ZCTU bosses not guilty of charges of public violence and acquitted them of accusations of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence in October last year.

The seven leaders are union president Peter Mutasa, secretary general Japhet Moyo, Simon Mutasa, Ezekiel Matema, Munashe Chirovamari, Benice Maluleke and Priscilla John.

They were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

Mugwagwa ruled that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable ground that indeed on October 8, the ZCTU informed the Officer Commanding Harare Central Police District that they intended to conduct a peaceful demonstration in the CBD.

Allegations were that the police had turned down the request.

The ZCTU challenged the ban by the police in court but lost. It defied the ban and carried out an unlawful demonstration along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare.

They were holding placards insulting President Mnangagwa. Police efforts to dissuade them from carrying out the illegal demonstration failed leading to their arrest, the allegations read.

Zim Morning Post