The gift that keeps on giving

Since Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters for his 15th major championship and first major title in nearly 11 years, there has been a lot to unpack.

Was this the greatest comeback of all time?

Does this mean he’s officially back?

Will he catch Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors?

For his part, on his first Friday night out as the reigning Masters champion, Woods rolled up to his own restaurant, The Woods – Jupiter, in his new green jacket, a Nike t-shirt, and Oakland Raiders mesh shorts.

And yes, that did happen!

There have also been plenty of great stories shared, including this one from his caddie, Joe LaCava.

In an interview with The Caddie Network, LaCava detailed the aftermath of Woods’ Masters win from the scorer’s tent to a Hooters celebration to a late-night text from his boss.

“We just kind of looked at each other and soaked it all in,” LaCava said of his exchange with Woods shortly after the win in the scoring area.

“It was still only seven minutes since he putted out and it was hard to take it all in at that point, but we just took a deep breath.

“Nothing was really said.

He basically said, ‘We did it,’ again.

“But we got to share the moment and smile at each other.

‘It was such an achievement, a proud moment more than anything. Nothing needed to be said because we could read each other’s minds.”

After a few celebrations at Butler Cabin and then the Augusta, Georgia LaCava then heard from Woods again.

“Tiger did send a message that said, ‘We did it, appreciate you hanging in there with me, I love you like a brother,’” LaCava said.

“And I sent one back very similar to that.”

However, the biggest takeaway from Woods’ win came from arguably the greatest basketball player ever, one Michael Jordan

He too, was a fan on Sunday.

“I’ve been a fan for I don’t know how long,” Jordan said.

Jordan and Woods forged a friendship through their shared experiences as two of the most famous athletes in the world, although the relationship has been strained in recent years.

“I never thought he’d get back physically,” Jordan told the Athletic after Woods won his first major since 2008.

“He didn’t think he’d get back physically. But he did it.

“No one expected him to be back the way he is now.

“He’s probably the only person who believed he could get back. To me, that’s a major accomplishment.

“To me, it’s unbelievable.

“Mentally, you always think you can.

“But you can’t answer to what your body has to deal with. … To me, it was the greatest comeback I’ve ever seen.”

Woods is now 43 but Jordan, who played until he was 40, believes others on the PGA Tour have plenty to fear.

“They got problems,” Jordan said.

“His confidence is only going to build from here.

“The unknown is the biggest thing. You don’t know what Tiger’s capable of doing. He’s won a tour event (the Tour Championship). He’s won the Masters. He’s won a major.”

Woods now has 15 majors, three behind Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18. Guardian.