Sekuru Ndunge’s legacy lives on

By Veronica Gwaze

Two of Sekuru Ndunge’s children appear to have taken over the legacy of arguably one of the country’s most known and feared traditional healer.

Born Charles Makuyana, Sekuru Ndunge succumbed to diabetes and was buried in Chipinge three weeks ago.

Sekuru Ndunge’s eldest son, Jabulani (44), said two of the 12 siblings have taken the mantle of perpetuating Sekuru Ndunge legacy.

“I am also a traditional healer and following in the footsteps of my father. My sister Nyerai, however, is more experienced as she was under the tutelage of my father for a very long time,” Jabulani said.

According to Jabulani, he is more of a herbalist whilst his sister takes care of issues that are related to spiritualism.

He chronicled how his late father mentored him.

“It was in 1991 when I was in Form Four that he first taught me the art of traditional healing. In recent years, I spent most of my time with him and he would request me to attend to some of the clients,” he said.

According to Jabulani, the late healer often taught his children the art of healing but the majority of the children were not keen to learn the ropes.

Jabulani said since the death of his father, few people are coming to consult him.

He vowed that he has what it takes to attract the large numbers of people that often thronged their homestead when his father was alive.

“Despite the low numbers, I am not worried at all because in as much as I attend to the few that do come, we are still mourning the loss of our father.

“Currently, we are organising a ceremony to cleanse the household as per norm when a healer of such magnitude dies and after that ceremony, I will be in full swing,” said Jabulani.

Married with four children, Jabulani said he will also pass the baton to his children as he ages because healing is part of the family DNA.

“This is a family legacy, which will never die. Apart from my sister, two of my half bothers are also traditional healers,” added Jabulani.

Sekuru Ndunge left behind a fleet of more than 40 cars which include Mercs, BMWs, Chevrolets and other models, four houses in Chipinge, businesses that include a guest house and a restaurant, tractors and other assets. As the eldest son who is in charge of the estate, Jabulani said the assets will only be distributed after the family receives instructions from the late witchdoctor.

The family believes that Sekuru Ndunge will come back in the form of a spirit medium. Just after the passing on of the healer, social media was awash with reports that he had demanded that those who owed him should pay up.

“I was with him most of the time and there is no way he could have relayed such a message except through me. A number of fake stories also came up since his death,” Jabulani said.

He, however, acknowledged that his late father often gave his clients juju, which sometimes caused a lot of problems for his clients.

“Before giving his clients some goblins, he would first warn those that wanted them that taking goblins would create a lot of problems for them. The clients were forewarned,” added Jabulani.

Jabulani described his late father as a bubbly character who took personal hygiene seriously. Sekuru Ndunge, according to Jabulani, liked cycling and often watched wrestling on television during his spare time.

Before becoming a full time traditional healer, Sekuru Ndunge was at one time a professional cyclist and a chef. Sunday Mail