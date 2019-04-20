Sandra, Skhonjwa rock Namas in unique fashion

By Keith Mlauzi

While many were dressed to kill, Sandra Ndebele, Babongile Skhonjwa and Albert Nyathi were on a cultural preservation mission at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) on Saturday.

Among the well-dressed personalities who walked the red carpet at the HICC in Harare last weekend Sandra, Skhonjwa and Albert Nyathi seemed to have stolen the shine with their traditional outfits.

Sandra Ndebele rocked a black and white Queen Mother’s dress. On the other hand Skhonjwa and Nyathi chose to take it centuries back with some animal skin attire while walking barefooted.

Skhonjwa said he was trying to send a message through his outfit.

“I wanted to send a message that we are proud Ndebeles on a national stage and I hope the message got a good reception,” said Skhonjwa.

The ex- radio presenter said it was a funny coincidence that the three of them chose to embrace their culture on the same day.

“We did not plan this. It was all a coincidence, I was actually shocked when I saw Nyathi and Sandra dressed almost the same way as me.

“Because of the coincidence we decided to walk the red carpet together hence making our message loud and clear,” he added.

Skhonjwa was awarded the Outstanding Journalist — Radio while Sandra came home empty handed.

This was the first time Skhonjwa got nominated for a Nama making it the first time for him to scoop a Nama.

He said the award was considered one of the greatest exit packages he got after he resigned from radio in February.

“It’s great that this award comes after I have made my exit, I could just consider it one great exit gift,” he said. B-Metro.