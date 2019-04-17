Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Council refurbishes Ascot stadium

6,755 0

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Gweru City Council has started refurbishing Ascot Stadium to meet the requisite Premier Soccer League standards.

Players and supporters look on at Ascot Stadium in Gweru after one of the goalposts fell during a Dynamos and Chapungu match in June 2017
Players and supporters look on at Ascot Stadium in Gweru after one of the goalposts fell during a Dynamos and Chapungu match in June 2017

The stadium was condemned by the Zifa First Instant Board (FIB) after an inspection during the off-season, forcing Gweru-based PSL sides Chapungu United and TelOne FC to play their home games at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Gweru City Council spokesperson Manford Gambiza said they had constructed ablution facilities and new changing rooms at Ascot Stadium.

Related Articles

Gwenhoro Dam left with 8 months’ water supply

14,478 0

Council pays $500k for faulty solar traffic lights

19,139 67

Gweru City to introduce anti-litter law

9,057 0

Residents warned against buying fish on the streets

25,849 0

“We have constructed two spacious changing rooms for the home and away teams with separate new ablution facilities. There is now a doping room as per current PSL requirement,” said Gambiza.

“The facility now also boasts of female changing rooms and ablution facilities considering the fact that football is no longer a preserve of men. The building is now being roofed as we speak.”

He also revealed that plans were underway to erect modern media and VIP bays in the stadium.

“Frantic efforts are also underway to erect a modern media bay that will be user friendly for our media partners during matches at Ascot Stadium. Most of you are aware that Ascot does not have a VIP stand, hence the city is also seized with this issue. We appeal to our partners to assist in various ways,” Gambiza said.

Ascot Stadium was condemned by the First Instant Board (FIB) in 2018 before being homologated after the PSL made an about turn.

The move was welcomed by football lovers in Gweru, as they faced the prospect of watching no topflight football in the city.

Fans will be hoping the latest improvements meet the standards for PSL games to return to the country’s third city. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author