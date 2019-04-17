Council refurbishes Ascot stadium

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Gweru City Council has started refurbishing Ascot Stadium to meet the requisite Premier Soccer League standards.

The stadium was condemned by the Zifa First Instant Board (FIB) after an inspection during the off-season, forcing Gweru-based PSL sides Chapungu United and TelOne FC to play their home games at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Gweru City Council spokesperson Manford Gambiza said they had constructed ablution facilities and new changing rooms at Ascot Stadium.

“We have constructed two spacious changing rooms for the home and away teams with separate new ablution facilities. There is now a doping room as per current PSL requirement,” said Gambiza.

“The facility now also boasts of female changing rooms and ablution facilities considering the fact that football is no longer a preserve of men. The building is now being roofed as we speak.”

He also revealed that plans were underway to erect modern media and VIP bays in the stadium.

“Frantic efforts are also underway to erect a modern media bay that will be user friendly for our media partners during matches at Ascot Stadium. Most of you are aware that Ascot does not have a VIP stand, hence the city is also seized with this issue. We appeal to our partners to assist in various ways,” Gambiza said.

Ascot Stadium was condemned by the First Instant Board (FIB) in 2018 before being homologated after the PSL made an about turn.

The move was welcomed by football lovers in Gweru, as they faced the prospect of watching no topflight football in the city.

Fans will be hoping the latest improvements meet the standards for PSL games to return to the country’s third city. The Chronicle