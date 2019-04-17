Chakoroma warns Chicken Inn

By Tadious Manyepo

Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Liberty Chakoroma says Chicken Inn can underrate them at their own peril in their Castle Lager Premiership clash at Baobab on Good Friday.

The Mhondoro side have had an indifferent start to the marathon after losing two of their three opening fixtures.

“Obviously, our game against Chicken Inn will be tough and tense. Chicken Inn have the form of their lives and they look set to genuinely fight for the championship this year,” he said.

“They are a massive team with a quality coach and this is one of the seasons they will make a huge statement if they continue playing the way they have started the season.

“But, we are Ngezi Platinum, a team with our own big ambitions this season and we are not afraid of any team.

“We respect Chicken Inn as a team, but they should not come to our fortress expecting to overrun us. We will not allow that.

“We have started the season badly, but we are ready to regroup.’’

Elsewhere, Yadah host newboys TelOne at Rufaro, while Bulawayo Chiefs, who remain the only side to still pick up a point in the top-flight, host ZPC Kariba at Luveve. The Herald

Fixtures

Friday

Yadah v TelOne (Rufaro)

Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve)

Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baoba)

Saturday

Black Rhinos v CAPS United (Rufaro)

FC Platinum v Hwange (Mandava)

Sunday

Chapungu v Harare City (Mandava)

Monday

Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro)

Manica Diamonds v Mushowani (Gibbo)

Highlanders v Triangle (B/F)