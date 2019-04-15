Winky D, Jah Prayzah for ZITF shutdown

By Bongani Ndlovu

Winky D, Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Takura, Seagirl Novuyo and DJ Skaiva are set to shut down the ZITF weekend at Queens Sports Club.

The show will be held on April 27.

The last time Winky D and Jah Prayzah shared the stage was two years ago and fans have been yearning for their performances this year.

Winky D is evergreen and revellers always dance themselves to a standstill as the Gaffa entertains them on stage. As for Jah Prayzah this will be a chance for his fans in the City of Kings to sample his latest album Chitubu which has tracks such as Dzamutsana, Follow me and Kune Rima.

Organisers of the gig, DTL Records, said fans have been clamouring for the two to share the stage in Bulawayo.

“It’s been long since they shared the stage and due to the demand from the people of Bulawayo and the surrounding areas, I had to put the two together,” said DTL Head, DJ D Nosh.

He said adding to the already explosive match up will be ExQ, Takura, Bulawayo’s finest artistes in the form of award winning house vocalist Seagirl Novuyo, house music DJ Skaiva and Sungura Masters.

“It’s going to be a massive party and I hope Bulawayo will be ready. ExQ, Takura, Seagirl Novuyo and DJ Skaiva complete the big line up on the day. We are going all out and giving fans a bit of everything for their pleasure,” said DJ D Nosh.

The cheapest ticket on the day will be 15Bond or 50 Rand.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah were last year involved in a low intensity cold war through their music videos MuGarden and Kune Rima respectively with the Gaffa taking the popular vote.

His music video broke records when it was released on YouTube after Jah Prayzah’s had a two-day head start.

Now fans can see who comes up tops on the night in Bulawayo. The Chronicle