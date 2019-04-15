Bursar nabbed for school funds theft

By Lisa Mangena

A bursar at Nketa High School in Bulawayo and two School Development Association (SDA) members have been arrested for allegedly stealing money from the school.

Nobuhle Ndlovu (31), SDA chairperson Bekezela Mbambo (53) and SDA secretary Henry Sibanda (62) allegedly stole $8 000 from the school’s development fund account.

The trio appeared pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing a charge of theft.

They were remanded out of custody on free bail to Wednesday for trial.

Ndlovu told the court that she was forced by Mbambo and Sibanda to transfer money into their accounts.

“They told me that they were in the SDA committee and they were signatories and l should transfer money from the school’s development fund into their personal accounts.

“I only acted on instructions that they were giving me,” she said.

The prosecutor, Mr Kenneth Shava said from March last year to June, Mbambo and Sibanda as signatories to the Nketa High School SDF account connived with Ndlovu and made 13 transfers.

“All these transfers were from the school’s account to Mbambo’s personal account,” he said.

The matter was discovered when an audit was made at the school and investigations led to the arrest of the three.

The total amount of money that was stolen is $8 797.87. The Chronicle