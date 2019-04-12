Suspended magistrate Guvamombe in messy divorce…. as wife demands cars, houses

By Farayi Machamire

It never rains but pours for suspended chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe who is battling charges of criminal abuse of office at the Harare magistrates court and is now fighting to retain his matrimonial property after his wife of 19 years has filed for divorce.

Angeline Guvamombe nee Chikohora filed for divorce on April 4 arguing the marriage had irretrievably broken down without reasonable prospect of restoration.

According to court papers gleaned by Zim Morning Post, the pair married in Bindura on February 25 2005 under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11).

“The plaintiff and defendant are no longer compatible and they have not lived in the manner of husband and wife for more than 12 months,” read part of the court papers.

“The plaintiff and defendant have irreconcilable differences more specifically that the defendant has been engaged in extra marital affairs. Any prospects of reconciliation are impossible.”

Angeline is demanding all household goods, as well as a Jeep Cherokee and Ford Ranger.

“It is just and equitable that the plaintiff takes all household goods as her sole and exclusive property at the matrimonial home stand 644 Colne Valley, Chisipite, Harare,” Angeline told the court, adding that she shall also retain Stand 1308 Gletywin, Harare and motor vehicles Jeep Cherokee and Ford Ranger

“The defendant shall retain as his sole and exclusive property 14.2.2S173C, Willowvale Flats, Harare.” Zimmorningpost