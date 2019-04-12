Gweru crash victims named, death toll rises to 11

By Freedom Mupanedemo

The death toll in the kombi and bus crash that occurred about 25 kilometres outside Gweru on Wednesday evening has risen to 11 after one more person died at Gweru Provincial Hospital yesterday.

Officer Commanding Gweru Traffic Chief Inspector David Kureyi confirmed the death and said six more people were still admitted at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as follows:

Tatenda Chinave, a male adult from BD 86 Gold Mine in Kwekwe.

Tawanda Chinave, a male adult from BD 86 Gold Mine in Kwekwe.

Prudence Mbedzi, a female adult of BD 86 Gold Mine in Kwekwe.

Patience Phiri, a female adult of BD 86 Gold Mine in Kwekwe.

Tanaka Phiri, a male juvenile aged 14 of 2 Jacaranda Avenue, Redcliff, Kwekwe.

Taruvinga Maziva, a male adult from BD 86 Gold Mine in Kwekwe.

Pamela Maziva, a female adult of BD 86 Gold Mine in Kwekwe.

Charity Jairos, a male adult from BD 86 Gold Mine in Kwekwe.

Lungi Mbano, a male adult of Rutendo in Kwekwe.

Evolution Manhanda, a male adult from BD 86 Gold Mine in Kwekwe.

The Government has since released $1 000 to each of the bereaved families to assist with funeral arrangements. Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima thanked Government for chipping in to assist the bereaved families.

“We mourn the deceased together with bereaved families, but I would like to thank the Government for its quick response in assisting the bereaved families with $1 000 each,” he said.

“I understand some of the victims were related and it’s very sad. I also got information that both drivers were speeding and I think drivers should desist from this tendency.”

Minister Mavima said the bereaved families from Kwekwe and Gokwe should visit the Kwekwe District Administrator’s offices to receive their money. Zanu-PF councillor for Ward 6 in Kwekwe Maclean Nyamucherera, who was in the convoy that included the commuter omnibus, said they were coming from burying a relative of Kwekwe-based clergyman and losing Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Urban Archbishop Kandros Mugabe in Masvingo.

He said most of the victims in the accident had gone to mourn with Mugabe and were from his ward. The Herald