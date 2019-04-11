Three Nedbank workers in court

By Emmah Chinyamutangira

Three Nedbank Zimbabwe employees have appeared before a Mutare magistrate facing allegations of defrauding the bank of more than US$80 000.

This comes as 28 of the bank’s employees countrywide were implicated in a massive forex scandal where bank tellers swapped depositors’ US dollar bank balances with electronic money (RTGS), prejudicing the bank of more than US$1,1 million.

Some of the employees that were implicated in the scam are reportedly on the run.

Stella Nyabadza, Yuhzel Mumba and Stanley Mabiza appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Lazarus Murendo facing charges of fraud as defined in section 136 of Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

They pleaded not guilty and were remanded to 15 April on bail.

State counsel, Mr Brighton Shamuyarira said during the period of October 15, 2018 to March 9, 2019 at Nedbank Mutare, Nyabadza, Mumba and Mabiza used the bank’s denomination exchange platform which is designed for exchange of similar currencies only, for exchanging different currencies.

He told the court that Nyabadza allegedly stole US$76 809, Mumba took US$7 698 and Mabiza had taken US$1 218. The Herald