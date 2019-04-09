Man (27) breaks into house, rapes friend’s granny (94)

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 27 year old Bulilima man allegedly broke into the house of his friend’s 94-year-old grandmother in the middle of the night while she was home alone and raped her.

Headman Ndolwane confirmed the incident which occurred in Dupute Village which falls under his area of jurisdiction on Friday at around 10PM.

He alleged that Sikhumbuzo Moyo forced open the door to the old woman’s bedroom and gained entry.

“I received a report of a young man from one of the villages in my area who reportedly raped an old woman who is his friend’s grandmother. This man, Sikhumbuzo Moyo went to the old woman’s homestead during the day looking for his friend but she told him that he had travelled and wouldn’t be around for some days,” he said.

“Sikhumbuzo later returned to the homestead while the old woman was asleep and forced open the door to her bedroom. The old woman woke up upon hearing that there was someone in her house and lit a candle and realised that it was Sikhumbuzo.”

Headman Ndolwane said Moyo warned the old woman against screaming and went on to rape her and fled from the homestead.

The suspect was apprehended by villagers the following morning and was handed over to the police.

He said the incident had left villagers in shock.

A source close to investigations who preferred anonymity said after Moyo fled, the old woman went to her daughter-in-law’s homestead and reported the matter.

The source said the following morning, villagers mobilised themselves and started searching for the suspect.

They managed to locate him at a relative’s homestead where he was hiding.

They apprehended him and surrendered him to the police station.

Police recently released shocking rape statistics showing that 50 girls and women were sexually abused in Bulilima and Mangwe Districts between January and March.

Officer Commanding Bulilima and Mangwe Districts, Chief Superintendent Kenneth Thebe, released the statistics during an anti-crime campaign held in Bhagani, Bulilima District. The Chronicle