Court sets aside Jacob Zuma’s 2012 decision to axe Bheki Cele as top cop

Police minister Bheki Cele felt vindicated on Tuesday by an order of the North Gauteng High Court setting aside former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to fire him in 2012 when he was national police commissioner.

The ruling brings to an end a seven-year effort by Cele to clear his name after his dismissal in relation to procurement of accommodation for the South African Police Service.

In a statement, Cele said the court order declared as invalid and to be of no force and effect the former president’s decision to discharge him as the national commissioner of police.

Cele said a board of inquiry was appointed by Zuma in 2011 to establish his fitness to hold office. This was in relation to the procurement of office premises for the police in Pretoria and Durban – resulting from the findings and recommendations of former public protector Thuli Madonsela in two reports released in 2011.

Cele was removed as commissioner in 2012 and lodged two actions under review.