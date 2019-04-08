DJ Fresh receives love and support after ‘toughest three weeks of his life’

People normally think that celebrities with all their money, luxury cars and glamorous jobs don’t have “real” problems. But in recent years, celebs have proven that they are also humans and have their own demons to battle.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, DJ Fresh apologised for not taking calls and not responding to messages and emails, also admitting to seeking help following the “toughest three weeks” of his life.

His post read: “I MUST apologize to EVERYONE for not returning calls, messages, emails over the past 2/3 weeks! It’s been the toughest 3 weeks of my life, but I am all good now! I GOT HELP! It’s never easy, admitting that u “need” help, but once u cross that bridge it’s the best feeling ever! (sic)”

After his confession, messages of support from industry friends and fans flood social media:

Though it’s still unclear what the club DJ and businessman is going through, it’s clear that he is been through a difficult time.

In a video that he posted on Twitter on April, 1, DJ has proven that even why the strongest people need support sometimes.

“This is the situation right now because I don’t listen to my body, and I think I can carry the weight of the whole world and everyone’s problems on my shoulders. Listen to your body or you’ll die”. IOL