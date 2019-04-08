Car robbers nabbed

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A squad of suspected car robbers was over the weekend dragged to court to answer to robbery charges.

Joseph Kamwendo, Doubt Mbewe, Brian Rwafa and Mohine Nyambuya were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

It is alleged that on March 25, Gilbert Moyana who is a kombi driver was driving a Nisaan Caravan from Mbudzi Roundabout to Chitungwiza.

Upon arrival, at St Mary’s turn off, he was stopped by the four and one who is still at large, and requested to have their vehicle pulled to Waterfalls at a charge of $10.

Moyana agreed and did a U-turn and pulled the car and four of the robbers got into his car while one remained in the faulty car.

When they got to Stoneridge in Waterfalls, they purported as if they had arrived and instructed Moyana to stop and as the car came to a halt, they grabbed him by the neck and ordered him to comply.

After robbing him of his possesions, Moyana was dumped at Mbudzi cemetery.

The vehicle was later discovered abandoned in Prospect.

In the second count, the gang is alleged to have robbed Allen Marufu’s Honda CRV in Glen View at around 11pm as he was going to buy fuel.

After robbing him of his possesions and US$350, they dumped him in a maize field in Warren Park D and only dumped the vehicle after they had been involved in an accident with it.

The gang was remanded in custody.

Moses Mapanga represented the State. H-Metro