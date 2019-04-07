‘Joice Mujuru to rejoin Zanu-PF’

By Staff Reporter

Former Vice-President turned opposition leader, Joice Mujuru, is set to rejoin the ruling Zanu-PF party according to a report in the state owned Sunday News newspaper.

Mujuru was expelled from Zanu PF in 2015 after being accused of plotting against then president Robert Mugabe. Since then she formed her own opposition party, the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) party, which changed its name to National People’s Party after a split.

Speaking on the sidelines of victory celebrations for Zanu-PF councillor, Kidwell Mujuru who won Bulawayo’s only council seat in last week’s by-election in Cowdray Park, Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, said the party was making changes and accepting its lost sheep.

“You will be seeing the new dispensation arrangement where we have fulltime members of the party, you will see a different Zanu-PF in terms of operations and effectiveness because we are not closing anyone out, we have agreed that all members who were expelled from the party or who left the party should come back.

“We have been approached by all the parties and now Mujuru (Joice) is coming back to Zanu-PF, Ambrose Mutinhiri has come back and many others have come back.

“This is not politicking but reality, I am getting a lot of appointments with opposition party members wanting to come back and it’s enough pointer that President Mnangagwa is a unifying leader,” he said.

“This restructuring exercise has actually given the members that sympathise with us some hope of participating in the party they love. The previous system was so restrictive that members were not allowed to exercise their democratic right to participate in the party.

“So this is one of the benefits and results in the last few weeks following the dissolution of Bulawayo Province for one,” Mpofu said.