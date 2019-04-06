Phillip Chiyangwa dismisses FAKE NEWS story on car gift to mystery woman – VIDEO

Flamboyant businessman Phillip Chiyangwa has dismissed a FAKE NEWS story harvested from a FAKE Facebook account that had claimed the businessman gifted one Monalisa Charity Mutindivari with a new Mazda car after she took him out for lunch.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, Chiyangwa said he does not run a single social media account and urged journalists to be professional by verifying their stories and to stop picking up stories emanating from fake social media accounts.

“It’s fake. People make them up. And I don’t know anything about that idiotic woman. Lately papers have been getting crazy with fake news,” Chiyangwa told Nehanda Radio.

The fake facebook account quoted Chiyangwa saying;

“It’s your lucky day today my good new friend Monalisa Charity Mutindivari unemoyo wakanaka dear thanks for taking me to lunch two weeks ago.

“You asked for a laptop to use at school, sorry I failed to fulfil my promise in time, receive this small new Mazda car from my heart.”