DeMbare to unleash Cameroonian Mbega

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos’ Cameroonian midfielder Vincent Hevre Mbega has promised to live up to the hype that greeted his arrival at the Harare giants in the pre-season. Mbega is likely to make his debut for the Harare giants tomorrow when they host fired-up Premiership returnees Hwange at Rufaro.

The former Cameroon youth international and his compatriot Claude Junior Ngahan were yesterday cleared by the Immigration Department to work legally in Zimbabwe after missing the opening fixture against Mushowani last Saturday.

“Dynamos are a good side. I think I have fallen in love with the club during the brief period that I have worked with them. I promise to put my best and help get the team to the top.

“I just hope I get selected to play. I watched from the terraces last week when we played our first game and it seems we have the potential. I also observed areas that need strengthening and if given the opportunity to play, I hope to add value.

“I know many things have been said and written about me and it strengthens me. Above all, I hope to deliver on my promises,” said Mbega.

DeMbare started off on a bright note when they dismissed the newboys 2-0, courtesy of a brace by Congolese forward Ngandu Mangala.

Their opponents Hwange beat Yadah by the same margin at the Colliery and will bring a largely unchanged squad to the capital.

Unfortunately for DeMbare, their striker Mangala may not be available for the game tomorrow after picking up an ankle injury in the season opener.

Captain Edward Sadomba returns to the battlefront after recovering from the knee injury that sidelined him from the first game.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Chigowe believes his side is still to get to the level he expects but is confident they will take it up from where they left off.

“From the starting point team building is always a process but I think if we put on the good shift we are good to collect the three points and as we go on our exhibition will be much better than it is now,” said Chigowe.

The coach appealed to the club’s fans to rally behind their team especially at Rufaro where they are set to play not less than 23 games this season.

Chigowe, however believes there is no advantage in playing more games at their fortress.

“There are pros and cons. It means there are many local derbies, there will be no easy game for us. Every Harare team wants to get one over Dynamos so it will be a fight.

“There is no advantage to Dynamos, there is no advantage to the opposition but we will fight and find a way through,” said Chigowe.

Fixtures:

Today:

Ngezi Platinum v Mushowani Stars (Baobab), Bulawayo Chiefs v Telone (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava).

Tomorrow:

Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Harare City (Gibbo), Dynamos v Hwange (Rufaro), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Mandava). The Herald.