Babes, Tipcee face arrest

The Durban Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Gqom music stars Babes Wodumo, Tipcee and Babes’ sister-cum-manager, Nondumiso Simelane.

Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane, Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba and Nondumiso Simelane were due to appear before Magistrate Jackie Jonck in Courtroom at the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning.

The three are accused of assaulting a Durban woman in Umbilo last month. The incident happened a day after Babes Wodumo was assaulted on video by her long-time partner Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.

Maphumulo has admitted to journalists that he assaulted Babes Wodumo.

At the Durban court, a court official called for the three women three times outside the corridors of the court. When there was no response, the official informed the court, who later ruled that an arrest warrant be issued for the three.

“They were personally served with summons. Their names were called out three times. An arrest warrant has been issued for all the accused,” said Magistrate Jonck.

The victim is believed to be a friend of the trio. Her alleged assault reportedly came after she was accused of leaking videos of the group as they gathered at an Umbilo guest house.

They had been watching the news when Babes Wodumo’s alleged assault popped up on the news channel. She reportedly had injuries to her arm and leg. Sunday Tribune.