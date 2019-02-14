Former cabinet minister Calistus Ndlovu dies

By Pamela Shumba

Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman and former Cabinet minister Professor Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu has died. Prof Ndlovu (83) collapsed and died in South Africa yesterday, where he was being treated for pancreatic cancer.

The Zanu PF Bulawayo Province has since requested that he be declared a national hero.

The party’s provincial vice chairperson Christopher Dube said soon after receiving news of his death from his family, the provincial leaders convened a meeting and resolved to submit a request for Prof Ndlovu to be accorded the national hero status.

“Our chairman is gone. We all know him and what he has done for the party and the country.

“We received the news from his family and we saw it necessary to convene an urgent meeting to announce the death of our leader so that we agree on his status as a Zanu PF cadre,” said Dube.

Central Committee member Angeline Masuku said Prof Ndlovu deserved to be declared a national hero.

“Prof Ndlovu worked hard for both the party and the country. I remember when we arrived in Zambia during the liberation struggle he was already a Central Committee member and he would represent us at the United Nations.

“All Zapu programmes at the camps were led by him and he was responsible for facilitating the provision of medication, books and other necessities at the camps, working closely with the African American Institute” said Masuku.

She said Prof Ndlovu was one of the most consistent party cadres who never looked back since joining the party before independence up to his death.

Mourners are gathered at 3 Fletcher Road, Kumalo, Bulawayo.