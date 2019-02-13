WATCH | ‘Sexy’ teacher trending for outfits wants to be left alone

By Cebelihle Bhengu |TimesLive|

Lulu Menziwa, a school teacher who has been trending for her looks and dress code, has asked to be left alone.

Menziwa dominated the Twitter trends last week, when tweep Lufuno Mathoni posted pictures of the teacher in a post in which he tagged Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Mathoni said in his post that Menziwa’s employment by the department made it hard for the kids to pass.

@Lesufi your making it hard for our kids to pass sir. pic.twitter.com/0fuVEmPnLq — Lufuno mathoni (@funimamie) February 5, 2019

Twitter users quickly joined in by sharing their thoughts, with some slamming Mathoni for reducing the teacher to her looks and objectifying her, while others commented on the teacher’s dress code, describing it as “inappropriate.”

There is nothing wrong with what this woman is wearing. We live in a society where men just sexualize women for no valid reasons. This needs to stop its annoying mos👎🏽😡🥵🤬 — Thabile Zuma (@thabile_zuma) February 5, 2019

I guess teachers these days in SA think they’re there to show off their bodies as opposed to actual teaching – don’t schools in South Africa have a respectable dress code for their educators to adhere to ? — LoveSwaziland (@LoveSwaziland) February 7, 2019

While Lesufi has not responded, Menziwa further trended as she posted a video via Instagram in which she asked to be left alone.

This is the hour glass body shaped teacher yall been tweeting about… Please let’s listen to what she has to say 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/44pxK2rIU5 — La’Lace 🇿🇦🙌🏽 (@Lace_VJ) February 7, 2019

This time around, Menziwa was not trending for her looks and dress code. but for her command of the English language and even her accent.

She sounds like the type that texts like… “d u hv ur kidz @ mi skwl…no so stobit” — Mmarona (@Hlompheezy) February 7, 2019

In the video, Menziwa can be heard speaking in Isizulu: “They are busy hiding behind their profiles, they are so ugly, so nje you, you must stop this what you’re doing.”

She added: “I know now I’m famous, everyone knows me, I’m all over the social networks, on radio stations they are talking about me.”

Addressing her sexual appeal, Menziwa told her critics that she teaches young boys who are not “perverted”.

“I’m sick and tired of you. Stop taking pictures [of me] that are trending on social media, stop screen grabbing and sending to me. Please read it for yourselves.”