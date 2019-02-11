Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LocalFeatured

Prison officer in gun suicide attempt

23,089 0

By Whinsley Masara/Sharon Buwerimwe

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officer stationed at Khami Maximum Prison in Bulawayo is battling for life in hospital after he shot himself on the chest in an attempted suicide.

Inmates at Khami Prison in this file photo
Inmates at Khami Prison in this file photo

Ngonidzashe Mutoti (36), who is admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital, shot himself once in the chest while he was on duty, manning the prison premises from the tower.

Reasons for the alleged suicide attempt could not be immediately obtained.

Related Articles

Suicide flop left nursing injuries

33,613 7

Man ‘beheads’ wife, cuts own throat in suicide bid

35,583 7

Man in court for ‘defrauding’ prisoner’s relatives of $1 000

11,764 0

Rape-accused man with breasts scared of jail

17,393 10

The incident occurred at around 1PM last Wednesday.

ZPCS Bulawayo spokesperson Principal Correctional Officer Garainashe Moyo confirmed the incident.

He said they were conducting investigations into the matter.

“I can confirm an officer stationed at Khami Maximum Prison shot himself once in the chest on Wednesday afternoon while he was on duty. He is admitted to hospital where he is being treated.

“Circumstances as to how that happened are yet to be established.

“It is not yet clear whether it was a suicide attempt or if the officer shot himself by mistake. We are still investigating the matter,” said PCO Moyo. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author