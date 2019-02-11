Prison officer in gun suicide attempt

By Whinsley Masara/Sharon Buwerimwe

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officer stationed at Khami Maximum Prison in Bulawayo is battling for life in hospital after he shot himself on the chest in an attempted suicide.

Ngonidzashe Mutoti (36), who is admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital, shot himself once in the chest while he was on duty, manning the prison premises from the tower.

Reasons for the alleged suicide attempt could not be immediately obtained.

The incident occurred at around 1PM last Wednesday.

ZPCS Bulawayo spokesperson Principal Correctional Officer Garainashe Moyo confirmed the incident.

He said they were conducting investigations into the matter.

“I can confirm an officer stationed at Khami Maximum Prison shot himself once in the chest on Wednesday afternoon while he was on duty. He is admitted to hospital where he is being treated.

“Circumstances as to how that happened are yet to be established.

“It is not yet clear whether it was a suicide attempt or if the officer shot himself by mistake. We are still investigating the matter,” said PCO Moyo. The Chronicle