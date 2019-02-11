Magate queen comes to Bulawayo

Kikky BadA$$, the 50 Magate video vixen has been added onto Enzo Ishall’s entourage and will be in Bulawayo next week for her debut performance in the city.

Enzo is billed to perform at Cosmopolitan Nightclub on February 23, the same night that South Africa’s Mlindo the vocalist will be performing at BAC Leisure.

Organiser of the event, Terminator Makoni said they had added Kikky due to public demand.

“After Enzo’s music video that features Kikky was released last week, people started pleading with us to bring the lady from the video so they have a full ‘Magate’ experience. I’m glad to say she has agreed to come to Bulawayo,” said Terminator.

On the video, Kikky is captured twerking with members of an apostolic sect trying to exorcise her of seductive dances.

In an interview, Kikky BadA$$ (real name Christabel Mahlungwa), a Zim hip hop musician who became the first female to win the People’s Choice Award at the Zim Hip Hop awards in 2017, said: “I’m so excited that I’ll be coming to Bulawayo because it’s where I come from.

“It’ll be my first time performing there and people should expect nothing but fire on February 23.”

She said other than performing with Enzo, she would also use the platform to perform songs from her Mambokadzi EP as well as some tracks from her debut album Queen of South.

Reflecting on her role on the 50 Magate video, the 24-year-old said she was grateful for the opportunity as it is opening doors for her.

“I was so excited when I was approached to feature in Enzo Ishall’s Magate video. I love his music and I actually had a great time on set shooting the video.”

Kikky BadA$$ is a beauty with brains as she is studying towards a degree in Psychology at Great Zimbabwe University.

Terminator said preparations for the Enzo and Kikky show were on track with the two artistes expected to arrive in the city on the day of the show.

Entry has been pegged at $5 and $10 for VIP. Backing the two artistes will be DJs Mzoe, Keezy and Kead Wikead. The Chronicle